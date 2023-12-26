Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,842. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

