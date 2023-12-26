Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

