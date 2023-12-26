Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.06 and a 12-month high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average is $220.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.