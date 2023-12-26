Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.41. 1,741,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,462. The company has a market cap of $334.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.06 and a 52-week high of $238.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.