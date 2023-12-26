Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.