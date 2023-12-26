Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.82% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

VFQY stock opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

