Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.02. 382,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,156. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

