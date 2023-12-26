Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle Sells 7,859 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $357,663.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 414,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,376.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James O’boyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53.

On Monday, December 18th, James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. 414,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,514. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

