Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Holdings Lessened by Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd

Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd trimmed its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,542 shares during the period. Vaxcyte comprises 17.1% of Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd owned approximately 1.12% of Vaxcyte worth $53,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,283 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,005,000 after acquiring an additional 511,121 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 230,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $131,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,236 shares of company stock worth $4,822,035. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

