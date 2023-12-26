Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.24

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.24 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 240890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,236 shares of company stock worth $4,822,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 251.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 310,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $429,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 38.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,609,000 after acquiring an additional 444,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $399,000.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

