Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 60,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 73,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 3,384,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,956,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

