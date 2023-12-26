Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Acquires $354,691.48 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 54,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $354,691.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,777,566 shares in the company, valued at $43,986,403.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 456,923 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,953.43.
  • On Friday, December 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,985,000.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 418,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,789. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $17,225,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals



Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

