Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Acquires $354,691.48 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 54,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $354,691.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,777,566 shares in the company, valued at $43,986,403.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 456,923 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,953.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,985,000.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 418,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,789. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $17,225,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

