Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $14.29

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $14.71. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 73,307 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company has a market cap of $948.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2,168.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

