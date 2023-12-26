ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.10

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 75809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

ViacomCBS Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

