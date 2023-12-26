Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.16 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 10,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 113,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on VVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.77 million, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $326,530.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,395,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 891,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after buying an additional 137,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

