Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.21

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 1715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $573.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUSE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,278,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,259 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 307.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.