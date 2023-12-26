Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.53.

Visteon Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $128.19 on Friday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

