Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.38

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 533721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra
Vistra Stock Performance
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.