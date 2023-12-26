Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.38

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 533721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

