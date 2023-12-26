Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Sells $7,767,395.30 in Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. 2,933,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

