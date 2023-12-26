Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Sells $7,767,395.30 in Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. 2,933,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.
Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNO
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
