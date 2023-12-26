Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

