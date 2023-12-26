Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 16th

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IDE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 2,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 80.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

