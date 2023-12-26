Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 16th

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IDE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 2,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
