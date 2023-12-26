VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.70

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 34679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSEC
VSE Stock Up 1.5 %
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VSE Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- How to Invest in Energy
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.