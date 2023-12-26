VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.70

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 34679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Get VSE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSEC

VSE Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.