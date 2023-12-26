Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,128,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,189,000 after buying an additional 89,322 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VMC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,892. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.66 and a 200 day moving average of $214.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

