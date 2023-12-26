Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.67% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 54,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ROSC opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multifactor Small Cap index. The fund invests in US companies with small market capitalizations screened for risk, valuation, momentum and quality factors. ROSC was launched on Mar 24, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.