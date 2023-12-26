Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 209.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after buying an additional 404,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after buying an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 198,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,582,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

