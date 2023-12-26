Wagner Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $4,377,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

