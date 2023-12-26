Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

