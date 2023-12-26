Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

