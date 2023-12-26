Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after buying an additional 4,370,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after buying an additional 690,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after buying an additional 743,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after buying an additional 159,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,207,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.