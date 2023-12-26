Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

