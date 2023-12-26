Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust accounts for 2.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

