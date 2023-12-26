Wagner Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,965,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

