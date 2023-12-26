Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

