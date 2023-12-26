Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $75.09 and a 12 month high of $94.35.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

