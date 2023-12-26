Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $239.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.81 and its 200 day moving average is $189.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

