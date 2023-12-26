Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 11,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 65,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Waldencast Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,492,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in Waldencast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after purchasing an additional 674,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

