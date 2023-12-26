Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.87

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.87 and last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 15762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.15.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,100. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

