Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.99. 258,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,316. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average of $214.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.