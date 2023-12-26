Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. 2,404,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,788,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

