Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $806.11. 34,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,560. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $695.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

