Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 28,988.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 271,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 270,463 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 47.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 39.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 337,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 175,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

