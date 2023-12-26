Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 20 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $801.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,251. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $648.23 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $773.97 and its 200 day moving average is $770.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

