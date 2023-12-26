Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 2.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in ResMed by 255.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,849 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $171.58. 58,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

