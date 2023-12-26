Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

