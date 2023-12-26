Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.47. 1,192,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average is $220.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.06 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The firm has a market cap of $334.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

