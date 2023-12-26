Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 7,775 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

KMI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 929,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,123,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

