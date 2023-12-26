Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 964 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.9% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 668,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.49. 335,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,411. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

