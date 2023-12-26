Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Lowered by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.0% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $177.56. The company had a trading volume of 372,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,476. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average is $164.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

