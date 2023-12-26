Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.27 and last traded at $65.54. 834,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,020,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 14,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $810,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,566.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,921 shares of company stock worth $4,076,114. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

