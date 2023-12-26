Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 98,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 181,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $57.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

